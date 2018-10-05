Barcelona get crucial transfer boost, classy target’s contract demands revealed

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot, and reports claim that they may well have received a fresh boost in their pursuit.

The 23-year-old will see his current contract expire at the end of this season, at which point he will be available on a free transfer.

Before then, Paris Saint-Germain are unsurprisingly doing their best to try to convince him to stay and sign a renewal, but according to Sport, they’ve now had a fourth contract offer snubbed by the classy midfield ace.

It’s added that Rabiot is demanding €10m-a-year, with PSG’s latest offer totalling €9m plus bonuses, which suggests that perhaps there isn’t too much between the two parties and there could yet be hope of a new contract in the coming months.

However, the threat of losing him looms large the closer we get to January, as other clubs will then have the opportunity to discuss terms with the French international and could convince him to start a new challenge elsewhere.

Sport specifically mention Barcelona as being in contact with his agent over a move, and so it remains to be seen if he will be plying his trade at the Nou Camp next year.

Rabiot undoubtedly fits the mould at Barca, with his technical quality and creative class in midfield likely to see him settle perfectly with the Catalan giants in terms of their preferred style of play.

As a result, perhaps that is what is holding up an agreement with PSG as he’ll want to discuss terms with the La Liga champions first before making a decision on his future.

The Ligue 1 outfit though will surely be growing increasingly nervous over the possibility of seeing their midfield star move on with his entire career still ahead of him. To make matters worse, it could be for nothing next summer if they choose not to cash in during the January transfer window.