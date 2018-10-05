Barcelona injury news: Concern for Valverde, influential ace faces threat of knee issue

Barcelona have an injury concern ahead of their clash with Valencia this weekend, with Luis Suarez reportedly picking up a knee problem.

The Catalan giants are on a poor run of form domestically having gone three games without a win in La Liga, and they now face a difficult trip to the Mestalla on Sunday night.

Although they picked up a confidence-boosting win over Tottenham in the Champions League in midweek, it may have come at a price as Mundo Deportivo report that Suarez left Wembley with discomfort in his knee and it will now require further tests to determine the extent of the problem.

While the 31-year-old has struggled for goals to start the season, with just three in 10 appearances, the win over Spurs did showcase why he’s still so important to Barcelona as seen with his involvement in the goals from Lionel Messi.

The pair have a crucial understanding in the final third that makes Barca a huge threat to any side, and so seeing him sidelined will be a blow for the reigning La Liga champions, especially with a lack of an elite level replacement to come in for him.

It remains to be seen if Suarez can feature this weekend as he will have the international break after that. If he isn’t risked, then it could perhaps give Munir another chance to impress unless coach Ernesto Valverde goes with a more unorthodox approach with a false nine.

In an ideal world though, he’ll want the Uruguayan international available to try and get themselves back on track domestically after two draws and a defeat in their last three league games.