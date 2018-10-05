Chelsea talisman Hazard lists the four best players in England and leaves himself out

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has revealed who he believes are the four best footballers in the Premier League, ahead of himself.

The Belgian star has been fantastic for the Blues at the start of the season, scoring six goals in his first seven Premier League games this term.

The 27-year-old seems to be hitting new heights under Italian boss Maurizio Sarri, who succeeded Antonio Conte in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Hazard’s match-winning displays have earned him widespread praise from experts and fans alike, while also helping to drive Chelsea towards the top of the table.

However, according to the Mirror, the talismanic attacker doesn’t think of himself as the best player in England, as he named four players he considers to be ahead of him in an interview on Friday.

“Maybe for you, it’s people who score more goals, another one is not thinking about that,” Hazard told reporters.

“At the moment I’m good – if I’m the best, If I’m not I don’t care.

“In the Premier League, we have a lot of top players. Aguero is one of the best, De Bruyne is injured but he’s one of the best, Mo Salah was the best last year, N’Golo Kante in the team is one of the best so we have a lot of good players.”

Sarri’s men take on Southampton away from home on Sunday in their latest Premier League outing, while the only two teams above them in the table, Liverpool and Manchester City, play each other at Anfield later on the same day.

If the Blues can emerge victorious they will leapfrog their rivals into the top spot, albeit temporarily, but they could potentially occupy that position outright if the Reds draw with City.

Supporters will be hoping that Hazard delivers the goods once again to help extend Chelsea’s unbeaten run at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.