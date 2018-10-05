Brighton & Hove Albion beat 1-0 West Ham United on Friday night as Glenn Murray scored the only goal of the game.

But the most interesting moment of the match was not picked up by the Sky Sports cameras, nor did it trend (or even get a single mention) on Twitter – until CaughtOffside decided to raise awareness, that is.

The moment we are eluding to was not a tackle, shot or a cross. It didn’t even involve any of the players.

Friday Night Football’s major highlight was between referee Kevin Friend and a huge rubber penis that had been thrown from the crowd.

Friend is the ultimate professional and he proved this by handling the situation – and the dildo – with utter coolness.

He refused to make a scene and simply removed the alien object from the field of play so that the 30,544 spectators at Brighton’s AMEX Stadium could continue to watch 22 men go at it.

Were it not for Getty and their fine photographers, this fine exhibition of refereeing may have gone unnoticed.