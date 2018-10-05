Liverpool look set to go head to head with Spanish giants Real Madrid for the signing of one of the new season’s breakout stars it seems according to a report published by Don Balon.

Real Madrid are in dire need of some firepower up front after Karim Benzema and Mariano have so far failed to plug the huge gap left when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer.

Liverpool may well need to bolster their attack with goals from star-man Mohamed Salah not coming as thick and fast as they did last season.

The man on both club’s radar is none other than Lille’s Nicolas Pepe. The 23-year-old has started the season off magnificently scoring 5 times and contributing 3 assists in only 8 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season.

The Ivory Coast international is an attractive proposition for both club’s given his youth and blistering pace, the winger would certainly fit into the system’s of both Julen Lopetegui’s and Jurgen Klopp’s sides with ease.

Don Balon also mentioned in their report that the breakout star will only cost €30m, in the modern transfer market €30m for a player with such a high ceiling and potential makes a move away from Lille all the more likely.

See More: Klopp has his say on Salah’s frustrating start to the season at Liverpool

Salah’s performances seem to have plummeted since the new season started and Liverpool fans will be hoping the Egyptian can get back to his best form as soon as possible as they look to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.