Man Utd ace in talks with agent as relationship with Jose Mourinho deteriorates

When Man Utd signed Alexis Sanchez in January, the former Arsenal ace was seen as a key figure in Jose Mourinho’s plans at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old seemingly ticked all the right boxes given his quality on the ball as well as his work ethic off it as he seemed like the ideal Mourinho signing.

However, along the way he has lost that star quality and has struggled to make a decisive impact for the Red Devils on a consistent basis, leading to him being dropped from the squad to face West Ham United last weekend before struggling once again in the draw with Valencia in midweek.

According to The Sun, his relationship with Mourinho is said to be at ‘breaking point’, and it’s claimed that he’s speaking to his agent in order to try and find a solution.

It’s not elaborated on as to whether that involves seeking an exit or merely trying to find a resolution to make his stint at Man Utd a success. Nevertheless, if he doesn’t get played in his favoured position and continues to struggle to make a positive impact, then perhaps a sale will become the obvious resolution for all parties concerned.

As noted by The Guardian, the Chilean international isn’t the only player said to have a problem with Mourinho currently as things aren’t seemingly much better between the United boss and Paul Pogba.

Should the reports be accurate, that’s not an ideal position to be in for the Red Devils, as if they wish to enjoy a successful campaign then they can’t have such issues lingering between the manager and his players.

Time will tell if Sanchez can rediscover his form between now and the end of the season. However, as noted by the Sun, for a player earning £505,000-a-week, the ultimate point in the matter is that he must do more regardless of where he plays as he is paid to be a leader and influential figure in this United side.