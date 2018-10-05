Man Utd team news: Mourinho rules trio out vs Newcastle, confirms boost

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho addressed the media on Friday and revealed the latest team news ahead of his side’s clash with Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Red Devils are under pressure to get a positive result this weekend as they will be desperate to end a four-game winless streak across all competitions.

SEE MORE: How Man Utd could line up vs Newcastle: Under-performing trio to get nod from Mourinho in crunch clash

That unsurprisingly has led to pressure building on Mourinho in particular to oversee an upturn in form, but he will have to do so without Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard who all remain sidelined, as per the tweets below.

However, Ashley Young is available for selection after being left out of the squad in midweek for the Champions League clash with Valencia with a minor problem, and so it remains to be seen if he takes his place on either flank at full-back.

As they continue to languish in mid-table after an inconsistent start to the Premier League campaign, Mourinho will be fully aware that his side need to produce a response this weekend and get back on track.

He’ll seemingly have to rely on the same group of players to do that given the same absentees will remain on the sidelines, and so time will tell if they can rediscover their best form and provide all concerned with a timely boost.

Ashley Young available for #MUFC against #NUFC. Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera & Jesse Lingard remain absent — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 5, 2018