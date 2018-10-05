No-nonsense Jose Mourinho responds to questions on Man Utd issues in just eight words

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho spoke with the media at his Friday press conference for just three minutes and 22 seconds as he seemingly wasn’t in a chatty mood.

In his defence, there is little he can say at this point to defend himself and his team, as ultimately they must do that on the pitch by getting positive results.

Having now gone four games without a win across all competitions, it has left the manager and players exposed to criticism from pundits and supporters alike, and so any reassuring or positive words Mourinho has will likely fall on deaf ears until things improve on the pitch.

With that in mind, he wasn’t particularly keen to discuss the issues at Old Trafford in depth with the media on Friday morning, as he kept things short and sweet when asked for his opinion on why United find themselves in their current position and if he accepts that it’s not acceptable for a club of their size.

When asked why things are going wrong at United this season, he responded: “For many different reasons,” as per Sky Sports. Asked to elaborate on that, he simply said: “No.”

Later, when asked if he accepted that United’s current run of four games without a win wasn’t good enough, he replied: “Yes, I accept.”

United are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table after seven games, nine points adrift of joint leaders Man City and Liverpool.

Following on from another lacklustre performance in the Champions League in midweek against Valencia, the confidence appears to be draining out of the side currently, and so it will be down to Mourinho and his squad to lift themselves and get a positive result this weekend prior to the international break.

Perhaps that will give them the inspiration and motivation needed to ensure that they don’t continue to spiral and that in turn could potentially improve Mourinho’s mood with the media moving forward.