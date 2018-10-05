After a forgettable year at Chelsea, it doesn’t appear as though things are getting any easier for Tiemoue Bakayoko in his loan spell at AC Milan.

Used sparingly by coach Gennaro Gattuso to this point, the 24-year-old was given a rare start and an opportunity to impress in the Europa League tie with Olympiacos on Thursday evening.

Unfortunately for the midfield ace, he not only failed to take that chance but also bitterly disappointed. So much so that he earned plenty of criticism from the Italian media over his performance.

As seen in the image below, Bakayoko was given the worst player rating in the game by La Gazzetta dello Sport, who didn’t hold back in their criticism as they called his display a “disaster” and suggested that he must be “rebuilt”.

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport gave him a 5.5/10 rating while it was even worse with Tuttosport who awarded him a 5/10 while describing his performance as “confused and messy”.

Having previously failed to offer a positive impact against Napoli and Dudelange, it remains to be seen how many more chances Gattuso gives him between now and the end of the season.

A lack of quality and depth should see him secure playing time only out of necessity to rest others, but ultimately Bakayoko will really have to improve if he wishes to make his switch to Italy a permanent move.

As noted by Calciomercato, there is a €35m clause to sign him outright at the end of the campaign. Based on what Milan have seen thus far, it would be a huge shock if they were to exercise that clause leaving Chelsea with a possible headache next summer in terms of moving him on.