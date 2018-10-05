Menu

(Photo) – Brooklyn Beckham labelled as ‘racist’ for this shocking Instagram post

David Beckham’s eldest child Brooklyn has found himself in hot water after posting some pictures of asian tourists in Italy to Instagram.

19-year-old Brooklyn has been accused of ‘racism’ after uploading pictures of Asian tourists sitting on a Gondola as well as posting another image of an Asian woman in the aisle of a supermarket.

Beckham uploaded the images to his Instagram account captioned “no place like Italy innit.”

Brooklyn has now been labelled a ‘racist’ online for his disrespectful caption and has also been reprimanded for uploading the picture of the Asian woman in the supermarket without obtaining her permission.

In the aftermath of the incident Brooklyn has set his Instagram account to private.

Check out reaction on Twitter to Beckham’s Instagram post: 

Brooklyn will no doubt have to offer a sincere apology very soon and his actions aren’t the only time the Beckham family’s reputation has come under question in recent weeks.

David Beckham was slated last week for his use of a legal ‘loophole’ to avoid a speeding offence.

