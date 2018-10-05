Valverde wants to bring €60m European star to Barcelona

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde wants the club to dip into the January transfer window for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The Spanish champions are top of La Liga after seven games and going strong in the Champions League group stages, but they have looked extremely vulnerable at the back during the opening two months of the season.

A 4-2 win against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday was the perfect example of their defensive issues, as they allowed the English side a way back into the game despite dominating possession and outplaying their opponents in general on the night.

Prior to that victory, the Blaugrana were without a win in three matches and looked in danger of sliding down the table, placing too much responsibility on the shoulders of club captain Lionel Messi.

According to Don Balon, Valverde is well-aware of his team’s failures and wants to plug the gaps at the back by bringing in Alaba when the transfer window re-opens after Christmas.

Don Balon states that Bayern would be reluctant to lose the 26-year-old left-back and currently value him at €60 million, which means the Blaugrana would have to prepare a huge bid in order to secure his services.

Alaba has spent the last eight years of his career at the Allianz Arena and is a fixture in manager Niko Kovac’s starting XI, but his head could be turned by the allure of playing at the Camp Nou and experiencing a new major European league.

The Austrian defender is a versatile, hard-working and technically brilliant footballer capable of adding quality to any team in the world, but at this stage, he remains very much focused on his duties at Bayern.

This latest news will surely excite Barcelona fans, however, who will be hoping that the club brings in reinforcements in January to help stabilise the team and ensure they remain contenders for major trophies on all fronts.