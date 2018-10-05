Video: Football fans are loving Neville and Carragher’s hilarious race across the pitch on Sky Sports

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher engaged in an impromptu sprinting battle on Sky Sports this Friday, live at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

The two men have become cult figures in their roles as pundits over the last few years, well-known for playing jokes on each other and generally being on the wind up in between providing expert level analysis of Premier League action on a weekly basis.

Ahead of tonight’s clash between Brighton and West Ham, Carragher challenged Neville to a race across the pitch after being asked by a fan who was the quickest man back in the heyday as players.

Check out the hilarious video below via YouTube, with some reaction from fans who loved to see the two former rivals going head to head once again.

Neville and Carragher are so good together lol. All those noises as they were running LMAO — Crone ?? (@SivaClusterFuck) October 5, 2018

Carragher put the burners on Neville ? https://t.co/wxgbvRyL64 — Master ?? (@Bmustapha21) October 5, 2018

Ya gotta love those pair. Think @Carra23 won tho — James Morrisroe (@MorrisroeJames) October 5, 2018

Got to love these 2 together. Proper bromance! — Andy Gooding (@10Gooders) October 5, 2018

How has Neville and Carragher become best friends ? — SiMoneyy (@simonop123) October 5, 2018

The noises they are making whilst running ??? — Lewis (@lewienewie) October 5, 2018

Neville played for Manchester United at right-back while Carragher served at centre-back for Liverpool, both men showed why they weren’t particularly well known for their pace!