What AC Milan chief said on transfer speculation of Zlatan Ibrahimovic return

Amid transfer talk that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to AC Milan, sporting director Leonardo has broken his silence on the matter.

As noted by ESPN, the 37-year-old has been linked with a move back to the Rossoneri on loan during the MLS off-season between January and June, as so many other players have done before.

Milan of course have fond memories of the former Swedish international after his successful stint at the club between 2010 and 2012, where he scored 56 goals in 85 games and led the side to a Serie A title in his first season at the San Siro.

However, it sounds as though a return isn’t on the cards based on Leonardo’s comments below, although it remains to be seen if the situation changes closer to the January transfer window.

“When we arrived there was a little thought, maybe even more, because he’s a player with special characteristics, he’s a warrior that drags the team forward on and off the pitch. But today there is no such possibility,” he is quoted as saying by Tuttosport.

It will be a disappointment for many fans given that Ibrahimovic remains a popular figure after his decisive previous spell with Milan, coupled with the fact that he could be an ideal short-term solution to a problem coach Gennaro Gattuso has.

With Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone both sidelined recently, the Italian tactician was forced to field a false nine. While that turned out to be a successful tactic against Sassuolo, more is arguably needed in order to ensure that the Italian giants compete on various fronts as they simply don’t have enough firepower and cover currently.

Add the benefit of youngster Cutrone learning from Higuain and Ibrahimovic in training every day, it would seem like a very sensible idea. For now though, Leonardo has seemingly ruled the possibility out.