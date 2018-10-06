AC Milan have been invited to open discussions over a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic by his agent Mino Raiola amid speculation over a return to the San Siro.

The 37-year-old is currently enjoying himself in MLS for LA Galaxy, but as so many players have done before him, he could secure a return to Europe during the off-season from January onwards.

Milan have seemingly emerged as an option via the media, and Raiola has now responded to that speculation as although he insists he has had no contact yet, he has welcomed the opportunity to talk over a move to see Ibrahimovic return after such a successful first spell with the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2012.

“At the moment there is no chance, conversations with clubs aren’t taking place but we are available to talk,” Raiola is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “There is no opening or closing. Between Ibra and Leonardo there is a great respect, Zlatan spent beautiful moments at Milan and he has left a piece of his heart there.”

Particularly given coach Gennaro Gattuso lacks quality and depth up top alongside Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone, with the pair recently simultaneously injured which exposed the flaw more so, swooping for Ibrahimovic on a temporary deal could be a sensible solution for all parties concerned.

However, as noted by Raiola, it doesn’t sound as though any discussions have taken place yet, but time will tell if that situation changes closer to January.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also report that Barcelona will demand €40m for Denis Suarez amid reports linking him with a move to join Milan.

The 24-year-old continues to struggle to make his mark at the Nou Camp, and coupled with Milan’s lack of quality and depth in midfield, it makes perfect sense that they have been paired together.

Whether or not he’s the ideal choice for the club though coupled with whether or not they’d be willing to splash out €40m on him means that there are still serious question marks hanging over this possible deal.

With his technical quality and class on the ball though, he could be a great fit for Gattuso and his new preferred style of play so far this season.