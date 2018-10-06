Barcelona have this evening announced their match-day squad for tomorrow’s La Liga clash against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium.

The Catalan giants lie in 1st place in La Liga heading into tomorrow evening’s fixture and will face 16th placed Valencia who have struggled to live up to their expectations so far this season.

Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona come into the fixture high on confidence after picking apart Tottenham in an impressive 4-2 victory in midweek.

Lionel Messi continued his dominance at Wembley Stadium by scoring a brace leaving Mauricio Pochettino’s men helpless in their attempts to stop him in his path.

Here is Barcelona’s match-day squad for tomorrow:

Barcelona fans called for summer signing Malcolm to start tomorrow’s game:

Barcelona will be looking to impose their will on Valencia tomorrow evening as they look to defend their La Liga title in style this season.