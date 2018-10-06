Barcelona eye €180m-rated transfer target as ideal replacement for Luis Suarez

As Luis Suarez’s struggles in front of goal continue this season, Barcelona are reportedly eyeing Tottenham striker Harry Kane as the ideal solution to replace him.

The 31-year-old continues to play a pivotal role for the Catalan giants, as seen in midweek against Spurs in their Champions League encounter.

While he seemingly knows how to help to get the best out of Lionel Messi, that surely isn’t enough for the reigning La Liga champions who need more goals and quality in that department to ensure that they don’t rely too heavily on their Argentine icon.

Suarez has scored just three goals in 10 games so far this season, and coupled with the signs of a decline last year and as he continues to edge closer to the latter stages of his career, perhaps now is the right time to consider a replacement.

According to Don Balon, it’s €180m-rated Kane who is seen as the ideal successor to the Uruguayan stalwart, although Real Madrid are also paired with an interest in making him Karim Benzema’s replacement.

In turn, it could set up an intriguing transfer battle between the two Spanish giants, and it’s no surprise given Kane’s record of scoring 146 goals in 222 Tottenham appearances, although that hasn’t led to trophies for the 25-year-old and his club.

It’s not the first time that the England international has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp, as noted by the Daily Star, and so it seems like he could be a potential transfer target for Barcelona next year.

However, there is seemingly one major obstacle in this move, perhaps even one of many. As noted by The Telegraph, Barcelona’s current wage bill situation makes it impossible for them to afford to bring in another big-earner to the squad.

With that in mind and the wages that Kane would likely demand, it remains to be seen how the financial aspect of the deal would work and if the club may be forced to stick with what they have now and potentially target players who won’t demand as much.