Blackburn Rovers will make the short trip up the M65 to face North West rivals Bolton Wanderers in Saturday’s Championship teatime kick off (KO 17:30)

Both these sides will be desperate for three points but who will come out on top?

Level on fifteen points after 11 games, both sides will be pretty pleased with the start they’ve made to the new campaign. The main priority for both will be to remain in the Championship, anything more will be seen as an added bonus.

Wanderers head into the game having won just one of their last seven league games and that was a shock victory over high flying Derby in their last home outing. In midweek they suffered a disappointing defeat at Stoke.

Blackburn too suffered a defeat in midweek. Tony Mowbray’s side were completely outplayed by Sheffield United to make it three games without a win in all competitions. But following their promotion back to the Championship Blackburn have enjoyed a sound start in what is an extremely tight league –

A few wins on the bounce and either of these sides could make a push for the playoffs, while a loss would move each closer to a relegation fight – something neither manager wants this early in the season.

Dack to make the difference?

Blackburn’s Bradley Dack has taken to the division like a duck to water and much depends on him in the final third if Rovers are to get anything out of this game.

The attacking midfielder played a pivotal role in Blackburn’s promotion last season and has continued where he left of with five league goals to his name so far this campaign. Having failed to score against the Blades Dack is 9/5 to score anytime, while he will be ably assisted by Danny Graham.

Low scoring affair on the cards

None of the last three encounters between these two sides have witnessed over 1.5 goals, which pretty much makes miserable reading for both sets of supporters. Under 1.5 goals at 2/1 looks a decent bet.

Blackburn’s last victory at Bolton was back in 2009 when the two sides were battling it out in the Premier League, it’s fair to say a lot has changed since then.

Despite home advantage Bolton are a relatively big price at 5/2 to bag all three points while Blackburn are, surprisingly, 5/4 favourites. The draw looks a cracking bet at 9/4.

This should be a tight nervy affair, but could make for interesting viewing for a Saturday evening.

