“Clearly wants Mourinho gone” – These fans think Man United star’s actions in Newcastle clash are a sign he wants Mourinho sacked

Fans have taken to Twitter to claim that David De Gea’s attempt at trying to save Yoshinori Muto’s goal this evening are a sign that he wants Jose Mourinho sacked as manager.

The Red Devils went into half time 2-0 down, with goals from Muto and Kenedy giving the Magpies an early two goal lead within the first 10 minutes.

United have been dreadful against Rafa Benitez’s side, with the home team failing to create any meaningful chances against a side they really should be beating.

There have been rumours regarding Mourinho’s future at Old Trafford recently, and the first half display his side just put on against Newcastle will only add more fuel to the fire.

One player in particular who didn’t have the best 45 minutes of his career was De Gea, with the Spaniard conceding twice within the first 10 minutes.

To some, De Gea really should’ve saved Muto’s effort that put Newcastle 2-0 up, and his attempts to stop the shot have been described by some as the shot-stopper’s attempts to get Mourinho sacked.

Muto’s effort was straight at De Gea, and it is genuinely quite confusing as to how the Spaniard didn’t prevent the shot from going in.

Here are a few tweets from fans claiming that De Gea’s actions in the first half are a sign that he wants Jose Mourinho out of Man United.

Not the most farfetched thing we’ve heard today…

