Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Alaves: Huge double boost for Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui will be desperate for all three points against Alaves this weekend, and he’s been handed a timely double fitness boost.

Los Blancos are currently on a three-game winless streak which has included defeats to Sevilla and CSKA Moscow either side of a draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

With that in mind, they’ll be eager to sign off with a win to boost morale ahead of the international break, but they face what could be a potentially tricky trip to Alaves on Saturday evening.

Fortunately for Lopetegui though, he’s been handed a major double boost with both Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale included in the squad, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

Ramos was rested in midweek while Bale picked up a muscle injury in the first half against Atleti, and so wasn’t risked in Russia.

However, both are seemingly fit enough to be available for selection this weekend, and Lopetegui will hope that he can rely on the pair to start the game and lead his side to victory to ease some of the pressure starting to build given their poor form.

Bale has been decisive in the final third so far this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in eight games in all competitions.

As for Ramos, he has been a defensive stalwart as expected, and his leadership and solidity at the back will be a welcome boost for Real Madrid as they look to end their winless run.