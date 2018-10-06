Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will need quality and depth in his bid to win trophies this season, and he could reportedly now avoid seeing a double January exit.

The Blues are in the hunt for four trophies this season, and with that in mind, the Italian tactician will need a deep squad to ensure that he has the options to rotate and rest players when necessary.

In turn, he’ll likely hope to keep his current squad in tact until the end of the season at least, at which point he can then reassess and strengthen where necessary to further stamp his own mark on the squad.

As per Sky Sports, Cesc Fabregas reportedly now wants to sign a new contract with Chelsea as he has lavished Sarri with praise and is seemingly desperate to continue under his stewardship.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, not only does a January exit now look unlikely, but the club may even choose to extend his stay if Sarri believes that the Spanish stalwart can still play a key role for him.

“I’m learning a lot from him, it’s really interesting how he works and I’m really looking forward to working for a long time with him,” he said.

Meanwhile, there has also seemingly been a change of heart in Gary Cahill, as noted by the Evening Standard. After struggling to make a dent in Sarri’s line-up in the early part of the campaign, things have improved for the 32-year-old in recent times and that could convince him to stay put.

Like Fabregas, the defensive ace’s contract expires next summer. Whether his impact and influence this season can convince Sarri to offer him a new deal remains to be seen, but for now, it sounds like a January exit due to a lack of playing time is no longer a threat which could potentially leave Chelsea short at the back and that will only strengthen their bid to win silverware this season.