“Give me strength” – This Man United star’s inclusion in starting line-up vs Newcastle has these fans furious

Manchester United fans flocked to Twitter this afternoon to vent their anger at the fact that Scott McTominay has been selected to start by Jose Mourinho for their match against Newcastle today.

The Red Devils take on the Magpies at Old Trafford this evening, as they look to bounce back from the defeat they suffered to West Ham last weekend.

United have made a poor start to the season this year, with the club managing to lose three of their opening seven Premier League outings, as Mourinho’s side sit nine points behind leaders Man City.

United fans have been getting on the back of Mourinho so far this campaign, and his decision to start McTominay against Rafa Benitez’s side doesn’t look to have down well with the club’s supporters at all.

The 21-year-old has been selected to start alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in what looks like a midfield three, something that United fans seem to be absolutely furious with.

Here are a few tweets from fans venting their frustrations at seeing McTominay being handed a starting role in their club’s side against Newcastle this evening.

It’s fair to say they aren’t best pleased…

Mctominay over fred give me strength — Clem Fandango (@EllisSingleton) October 6, 2018

how the hell do you play mctominay and young??? sack this clueless manager please https://t.co/gBcvIYbluJ — Name (@LosAndretti) October 6, 2018

How much did we spend on Fred just to start Mctominay in midfield? Just get the fuck out Jose please ? — Kardo ?? (@kardzldn) October 6, 2018

McTominay needs to go when Jose goes in all honestly + Fellaini https://t.co/mQUjozjR8d — samantha (@samsbabyx) October 6, 2018

Classic Mourinho, against a winless team but starts McTominay over the likes Fred, Pereira and Mata. Surely he had to go out and make a statement by battering them? https://t.co/SPYZrIfwgn — Ashley Allen (@ashleyallenuk) October 6, 2018

Another bizarre inclusion for Mctominay….. 3 midfielders on the bench better than him in Fellaini, Fred & Perreira ? — Andrew Cattell (@AndyCattell) October 6, 2018

Matic AND Mctominay in midfield against newcastle.. i thought it couldn’t get worse. boring — tom gee (@eegmot) October 6, 2018