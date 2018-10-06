Menu

‘He gave his life on the pitch today’ – These Manchester United fans hail ace for masterful second half display

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba turned in an inspired performance in the second half of their Premier League clash against Newcastle this evening.

The focus was all on United boss Jose Mourinho amidst reports from the Mirror Sport that the 55-year-old would be sacked regardless of the side’s result against Newcastle today.

Mourinho’s rescue mission got off to a catastrophic start with Newcastle leading 2-0 only 10 minutes into the game; fans believed the writing was on the wall and as the first half drew to a close it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Mourinho was set to be sacked.

With the start of the second half came a ‘do or die’ tactical change from Mourinho.

Marouane Fellaini was brought on for Scott McTominay which saw Mourinho make the bizarre decision to deploy star-man Pogba at centre-back after Eric Bailly was earlier substituted off for creative midfielder Juan Mata.

Pogba shocked fans by taking control of the game from centre-back and was instrumental in United pulling off a dramatic comeback.

Check out reaction to Pogba’s spectacular second half performance below: 

Pogba also silenced the critics who have questioned his attitude and work ethic when it really mattered and it certainly did today, the Frenchman gave his all in the second half and United would not have completed the turnaround if it wasn’t for Pogba.

In the second half of today’s match-up everything was in perfect harmony for United; fans rallied behind Mourinho and the team despite the two goal deficit and the players finally showed fans that they would give everything for the badge for the first time this season.

