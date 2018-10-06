Manchester United’s Paul Pogba turned in an inspired performance in the second half of their Premier League clash against Newcastle this evening.

The focus was all on United boss Jose Mourinho amidst reports from the Mirror Sport that the 55-year-old would be sacked regardless of the side’s result against Newcastle today.

Mourinho’s rescue mission got off to a catastrophic start with Newcastle leading 2-0 only 10 minutes into the game; fans believed the writing was on the wall and as the first half drew to a close it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Mourinho was set to be sacked.

With the start of the second half came a ‘do or die’ tactical change from Mourinho.

Marouane Fellaini was brought on for Scott McTominay which saw Mourinho make the bizarre decision to deploy star-man Pogba at centre-back after Eric Bailly was earlier substituted off for creative midfielder Juan Mata.

Pogba shocked fans by taking control of the game from centre-back and was instrumental in United pulling off a dramatic comeback.

Paul Pogba's game by numbers vs. Newcastle: 111 touches

90% pass accuracy

87 passes

6 shots

4 clearances

3 shots on target

3 aerial duels won

2 chances created

2 take-ons

2 tackles

1 assist Serious second-half display. pic.twitter.com/8KU5Gh4csw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 6, 2018

Check out reaction to Pogba’s spectacular second half performance below:

Proud of everyone but Pogba has given his life on the pitch today. — The United Link ? (@TheUnitedLink) October 6, 2018

Manchester United fans may not want to hear this, but Jose Mourinho playing Paul Pogba at CB in the second half changed the game. Pogba orchestrated the second half and changed the game. Top performance from the Frenchman. — 360Sources (@360Sources) October 6, 2018

Only one person out there looks like a captain and that’s Paul Pogba — Big Barda ??? (@HausofDupre) October 6, 2018

Don’t talk about Paul Pogba again. He rescued this. — Big Barda ??? (@HausofDupre) October 6, 2018

Pogba’s meant to be the one turning everyone against Mourinho but he’s doing everything, whilst playing at CB, to try and turn this around. Don’t question his attitude. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) October 6, 2018

Paul Pogba & Anthony Martial single handedly saving Jose Mourinho's job. You can't script this up. Superb stuff. That's what a " style of play " looks like. — BLOOD (@DeGeaoIogy) October 6, 2018

Many people have questioned Paul Pogba's professionalism, and he responded by giving it his all for his team, even from CB. Not only is Pogba a world class player, but whether you like it or not, he has proven himself time and time again to be a leader. You have to respect that. — ¹? (@ClinicaIEden) October 6, 2018

Pogba is a CB. Jose with one last attempt to troll Woodward. Might be his last — kenna (@kennagq) October 6, 2018

New position unlocked by Mourinho for Pogba : Centre back Attacking midfielder. — Certified #MUFC (@Certifiedopeboi) October 6, 2018

Pogba has covered every blade of grass on this pitch since halftime. Man is playing like 5 positions. — Darrensson (@fudgie8) October 6, 2018

Pogba also silenced the critics who have questioned his attitude and work ethic when it really mattered and it certainly did today, the Frenchman gave his all in the second half and United would not have completed the turnaround if it wasn’t for Pogba.

In the second half of today’s match-up everything was in perfect harmony for United; fans rallied behind Mourinho and the team despite the two goal deficit and the players finally showed fans that they would give everything for the badge for the first time this season.