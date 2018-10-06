How AC Milan could line up vs Chievo: Six changes from Gattuso, no system switch

AC Milan face Chievo in Serie A on Sunday afternoon, with Gennaro Gattuso tipped to make up to six changes to his line-up from midweek.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, while they’ll be hoping to make it a third consecutive win this weekend.

Having found their goalscoring touch in the last two outings though, scoring seven goals against Sassuolo and Olympiacos, it will come as a huge relief for Gattuso who had been under pressure as they continued to struggle to pick up wins and fully convince with their performances.

With confidence now high, he’ll be hoping for more of the same against Chievo, although he is expected to ring the changes to the side that faced Olympiacos on Thursday evening.

Milan have no suspensions to be concerned with, although Ivan Strinic, Andrea Conti and Mattia Caldara remain sidelined due to injury.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mateo Musacchio, Diego Laxalt, Franck Kessie and Hakan Calhanoglu are all expected to return to the starting XI, as seen below, having all been rested in midweek.

That is an almost full-strength Milan side barring a couple of decisions, and so it remains to be seen if they can sign off ahead of the international break with another win to continue to climb the Serie A table.

Laxalt impressed in his last outing while Calhanoglu is now beginning to show signs of rediscovering his decisive touch with a string of assists in last two games. However, time will tell if he can help break down a stubborn Chievo side that will be desperate to get their first win of the season on the board.

Probable Milan XI: Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Higuain, Calhanoglu. (via La Gazzetta dello Sport.)