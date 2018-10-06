Leeds United welcome Brentford to Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime with both teams looking to continue their impressive start to the Championship (KO 12:30).

With the Lilywhites currently top of the table and Brentford in the chasing pack its a match surely not to be missed!

Enjoying their best start to a season in the Championship, Leeds are joint top of the league having lost just one of their opening eleven games as they entertain the Bees of Brentford, who themselves have genuine promotion ambitions.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side beat Yorkshire rivals Hull in midweek courtesy of Tyler Roberts’ second half goal to end a slight stutter as the three point took them back to the top of the table.

Away side desperate for return to form

Brentford meanwhile, despite their sixth placed postition are without a win in almost a month.

Three draws and a defeat have seen them slip down to sixth and five points adrift of league leaders Leeds. And Dean Smith will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Games don’t get much tougher than Leeds away in the Championship, and there’s sure to be a vociferous home support lending their support to the Lilywhites.

United are the second highest scorers in the league so will be hard to contain in front of their home fans. Leeds to score two goals or more is evens which looks a decent shout.

Brentford too have been free scoring, but the majority of their goals have come at home with the Bees scoring just five of their 19 goals so far in the league this season on the road.

In fact, Brentford have one of the worst away records in the the League having not yet won away from Griffin Park, ranking in a miserable 20th place so it will take a monumental display to turn things around against the Championship front runners.

Lilywhites to add more pressure?

The Leeds win to nil is priced up at around 3/1 which is sure to gain plenty of attention.

French striker Neal Maupay has been the stand out player for the away side, leading the line for Brentford and with him in the side they will always have a chance.

The Bees striker is the Championship’s top scorer with nine goals and he’s 9/2 to open the scoring first at Elland Road.

Brentford have struggled on the road and it’s no surprise to see them as 2/1 shots while Leeds are 5/4 favourites to bag all three points.

The draw is best priced at 5/2 – we’re on the home win.

