Lionel Messi not in favour of Barcelona sealing transfer of world class midfield maestro

Lionel Messi is reportedly not in favour of Barcelona landing a deal to bring Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba to the club.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Argentine has done a u-turn on his want to see the Frenchman arrive at the Camp Nou due to the player’s recent actions, and that the forward isn’t keen on the midfielder’s attitude.

The report also notes that if signing Pogba does not ‘add up’ in terms of finances for Barca, then Messi does not want to see the player move to the Spanish giants.

Pogba has ben at the centre of a lot of controversy lately, with a lot of this revolving around his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

The former Juventus man is yet to hit the heights he displayed for France this past summer with the Red Devils so far this season, something that both him and United fans surely won’t be very happy with.

Pogba has been very hit and miss since he moved to United from the Old Lady back in the summer of 2016, and his inconsistency surely won’t be something that will entice Barca to move for him.

The Blaugrana already have stars like Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal and Philippe Coutinho at the club, and it’s hard to see where Pogba would fit in to a midfield that is so stacked.

Only time will tell us if Pogba does end up at Barca, something that Messi doesn’t seemingly want to happen if this report is anything to go by.