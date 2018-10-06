Man Utd have responded to reports in the media that Jose Mourinho is expected to be sacked this weekend, regardless of the result against Newcastle United.

As noted by The Mirror, it had been claimed that Mourinho’s time was up at Old Trafford as an exit was touted to happen this weekend.

It wouldn’t have been a major surprise given that the Red Devils are currently on a four-game winless streak in all competitions while they continue to languish in 10th place in the Premier League table and have slipped well behind the early pace set by their title rivals.

With that in mind, there is a lot of pressure on Mourinho’s shoulders to oversee an upturn in form as well as ensuring the club move in the right direction consistently to prove that he can deliver trophies moving forward.

Despite all those negative aspects of the campaign thus far though, Man Utd have responded to the sack claims and have dismissed them as ‘nonsense’, as per the tweet from Sky Sports below.

It would appear as though they’re sticking by their manager for now, but time will tell what impact, if any, the result against Newcastle United at Old Trafford has as another defeat would surely reflect very badly on the 55-year-old.

Having been left empty-handed last season, coupled with the struggles on and off the pitch so far this season with his ongoing reported issues with his players, as noted by The Express, it does seem like if it isn’t this weekend, it may well still be round the corner for Mourinho’s tenure to come to an end if results don’t pick up quickly.