Man Utd take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford in a crucial game for the hosts, and Antonio Valencia has seemingly dropped a huge hint that he will not take part.

The 33-year-old stalwart is still club captain despite his poor form so far this season, and so it would be a surprise to see him not involved in the match-day squad at all if it isn’t related to an injury.

However, as hinted at in his tweet below and noted by many United fans, they believe that it is essentially a suggestion that he will not be in the squad to face Newcastle this weekend.

Valencia was forced to apologise for liking an Instagram post this week calling for Jose Mourinho to be sacked, as reported by Sky Sports, and so it remains unclear at this point as to whether that’s the reason behind the snub or if the Portuguese tactician is simply going with a different option who can offer more.

As per the club’s official site, Mourinho has confirmed that Ashley Young will be back at his disposal this weekend, and so coupled with Diogo Dalot, perhaps Valencia has been relegated down the pecking order and has been left out for footballing reasons as opposed to his social media activity.

It remains to be seen if his name is on the squad list released ahead of kick off, but ultimately based on his own tweet, it sounds as though he’s wishing his teammates good luck knowing that he won’t be able to help them get a much-needed positive result to end a four-game winless streak in all competitions.

Good luck to all my team.

Glory Manchester United!! ?? Mucha suerte chicos. @ManUtd — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) October 6, 2018

You got dropped? It’s DALOTTTTTTTTTT TIMEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!! Oh wait, we have Jose as manager, never mind, excited to see Ashley Young again! ? — AxAs (@AxAs23) October 6, 2018

Hope this means you’ve been dropped for @DalotDiogo — Collar (@wezlyons) October 6, 2018

dropped today for liking a tweet or saying summet u shouldnt. captain of @ManUtd i dont think so. strip the lad — Karl Kapler (@sirKaplerKarl) October 6, 2018

What does this even mean loool? He’s dropped out of the squad after the liked post because we know JM wouldn’t stop after his performances?? — T??s? ?¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) October 6, 2018

That means your not in the squad? — Si (@TheMadBumble) October 6, 2018