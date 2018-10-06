Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has astonishingly been accused of saying ‘F*** off ‘ directly to the camera following United’s dramatic comeback victory against Newcastle.

Mourinho has had a whirlwind last 24 hours with reports last night from the Mirror Sport emerging that suggested that the 55-year-old was set to be sacked as Untied manager regardless of the outcome of today’s encounter against Newcastle.

Mourinho’s mission to rescue his job got off to a troubling start with United trailing 2-0 only 10 minutes into the match-up. A second half resurgence from the team led by goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez was enough to keep Mourinho’s job safe for now it seems.

According to 101greatgoals.com Mourinho uttered the words in Portuguese as soon as the BT Sport cameras focused on him following his side’s late rescue.

Lip readers took to Twitter to reveal what was said in Portuguese by Mourinho:

Now, I believe Mourinho here is whispering to the camera in Portuguese “fodas filhos de puta”, which literally translate “fu** off sons of a bit**h” pic.twitter.com/CcbzDQ8beN — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 6, 2018

Mourinho after the game today very clearly expressing his anger at the media as he walked off the pitch. Looked at the camera and said: "Vai tomar no cú filhos da puta" For those who don't speak Portuguese – "Go take it up the a*ss you sons of b*****s" — EiF (@EiFSoccer) October 6, 2018

To clarify, the phrase he used is very common in Portuguese (both in Portugal and Brazil) and has nothing to do with being homophobic, as a direct translation might seem. It essentially means “f*** off.” — EiF (@EiFSoccer) October 6, 2018

Despite the fact that Twitter users have ensured the phrase was not used offensively by Mourinho, the Portuguese football icon represents one of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester United and fans will claim that his conduct was improper.

Just as Mourinho has seemed to steady things on the pitch he could face punishment for his foul-mouthed outburst which aired live on BT Sport.