Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho accused of saying ‘F*** off’ directly to the camera following comeback victory against Newcastle

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has astonishingly been accused of saying ‘F*** off ‘ directly to the camera following United’s dramatic comeback victory against Newcastle.

Mourinho has had a whirlwind last 24 hours with reports last night from the Mirror Sport emerging that suggested that the 55-year-old was set to be sacked as Untied manager regardless of the outcome of today’s encounter against Newcastle.

Mourinho’s mission to rescue his job got off to a troubling start with United trailing 2-0 only 10 minutes into the match-up. A second half resurgence from the team led by goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez was enough to keep Mourinho’s job safe for now it seems.

According to 101greatgoals.com Mourinho uttered the words in Portuguese as soon as the BT Sport cameras focused on him following his side’s late rescue.

Lip readers took to Twitter to reveal what was said in Portuguese by Mourinho:

Despite the fact that Twitter users have ensured the phrase was not used offensively by Mourinho, the Portuguese football icon represents one of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester United and fans will claim that his conduct was improper.

Just as Mourinho has seemed to steady things on the pitch he could face punishment for his foul-mouthed outburst which aired live on BT Sport.

