Maurizio Sarri gives reason why Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard’s made blistering start to season

Maurizio Sarri has stated the reason as to why Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has started this season so strongly, and it’s one of the most simple reasons you could think of.

According to the Sun, Sarri said to Sky Sports regarding Hazard that “It is easy to stimulate Hazard – as long as you let him have fun. He’s very easy, it didn’t need strategies from me”

Hazard has been one of the best players on the planet since the start of the World Cup this past summer, and should he carry on performing like he currently is, it could be the thing the Blues need to reclaim the Premier League title this season.

The Belgian has performed well in big games against Arsenal and Liverpool so far, with the former Lille man scoring two in the space of the few days against the Reds last week.

The 27-year-old has scored seven and assisted two in nine appearances in all competitions this season, as he helped the west London club win all but two of their games so far this year.

It’ll be interesting to see just how long Hazard can keep this rich vein of form up for, and if he can be the man to guide Chelsea to their sixth Premier League title since 2005.