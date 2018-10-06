Real Madrid eyeing up transfer of Premier League superstar who’d ‘fit perfectly’ into Lopetegui’s system

Real Madrid are said to be eyeing up a possible move for Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, with the club hoping his recent slump in form will help them snag him for cheaper.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Los Blancos manager Julen Lopetegui would be ‘delighted’ to see Salah move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and that the Spaniard thinks Salah would be ‘fit perfectly’ into his system.

The report also states that the Egyptian international would be good competition on Real’s left hand side for Marco Asensio, something that will surely only encourage the Spaniard to give it his all every game.

Despite his slow start to the season, Salah is still one of the best forwards in world football, and his performances last season for the Reds saw some claim he deserves to win the Ballon D’Or this year.

The former Chelsea man scored 44 goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as he helped the club finish in the top four in the Premier League and reach the Champions League final.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now gone, Real have looked weak in terms of their attack so far this year, something that could definitely be changed should they manage to bring Salah in.

Salah would surely cost Real a pretty penny, however if it means bringing in a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, then it surely will be worth doing.