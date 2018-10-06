Sky Sports panel put forward shock candidate for Man Utd job to replace Jose Mourinho

Amid ongoing speculation over the future of Jose Mourinho at Man Utd, the Sky Sports Soccer Saturday panel have put forward an unlikely name.

After spending over 20 years at rivals Arsenal, host Jeff Stelling and panelists Paul Merson and Charlie Nicholas believe that Arsene Wenger is worth consideration for the job at Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: Man Utd team news: Influential ace drops big hint that he will not feature vs Newcastle

It comes after a fresh report on Friday night from The Mirror suggesting that Mourinho would be sacked this weekend, a claim that has since been rebuffed by the club, as per the tweet below.

BREAKING: @ManUtd dismiss reports that manager Jose Mourinho will be sacked as nonsense. #SSN pic.twitter.com/MlCUYvnDhH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 6, 2018

However, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out as with the Red Devils currently on a four-game winless streak, there is no denying that the pressure is on Mourinho to improve results, particularly with all the ongoing talk of unrest within the camp involving players.

Although the end of his tenure in north London was undoubtedly disappointing and showed signs of decline after many years of playing great football, winning trophies and showing great consistency without spending big money, the panel discussed the idea of Wenger at Man Utd.

“Seriously, that’s not the worst idea in the world. You’ve got to look at what Wenger did,” Merson said, as noted by Sky Sports.

“You don’t have to go out and buy £70m to £80m players with some of the gems he’s got over time. It’s not a bad shout. Sometimes you just need a fresh start.”

It’s surely highly unlikely that this plays out, as given his commitment to Arsenal over the years and the expected desire to appoint a manager in tune with modern day football and who can offer longevity, Wenger arguably won’t be anywhere near the list of potential candidates.

Nevertheless, the trio above have made their point and believe the veteran French tactician could be the right man at the right time for United as they continue to struggle to meet expectations and importantly are not in line with the attacking culture and tradition that has been built in previous years.