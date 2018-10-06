Amid ongoing speculation over his future at Man Utd, it’s reported that Neymar wants Paul Pogba to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

As noted by The Telegraph, serious question marks have been raised over Pogba’s future at Old Trafford with claims that his relationship with Jose Mourinho is on the rocks.

SEE MORE: Video: “They’re playing Football Manager with the biggest club in the world” – Gary Neville launches scathing attack on Manchester United hierarchy

Coupled with the fact that he has struggled to display his best form on a consistent basis throughout his second stint at Man Utd, there have been real problems for the World Cup winner and there is a strong argument that an exit would be beneficial for his own career.

Having previously established himself as one of Europe’s most talented midfielders during his time at Juventus, Pogba has often faced scrutiny and criticism since returning to England.

With that in mind, perhaps a move elsewhere would be the smartest move, with the Guardian noting that he seemingly sparked the entire situation into life by conceding that he isn’t entirely happy at United.

According to Goal.com, Neymar is trying to convince the 25-year-old over a move to the French capital and is said to have even phoned him last month to get a better idea of the situation in Manchester and to put in the early groundwork as to whether a switch to PSG would appeal to him.

It would be an opportunity to return to his homeland, while the Ligue 1 giants would offer the chance of immediate silverware, domestically at least.

Nevertheless, as noted by Goal, with their ongoing Financial Fair Play issues, it’s unclear as to how the club would be able to splash out on a player like Pogba and avoid falling foul of the regulations.

Time will tell if they can formulate a plan, and more importantly, if such a move appeals to the midfield ace. For now though, it’s difficult to see Man Utd agreeing to sell him until they’ve found a more than capable replacement.