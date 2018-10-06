These fans think Jose Mourinho is “on his way out” of Man United due to Ed Woodward’s reaction to 2nd Newcastle goal

Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to claim that Ed Woodward’s reaction to Newcastle’s 2nd goal this evening means that Jose Mourinho is going to get sacked.

The Red Devils fell two goals down within the first 10 minutes of the match, as strikes from Muto and Kenedy gave the away side the perfect start to the match.

Goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez wrapped up the win for the home side, however fans were convinced at the time that Woodward’s reaction to Muto’s goal was one that meant it was the end of the line for Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Although Man United did go on to win the game, fans were clearly furious with their team, as Mourinho’s side were booed off at half time.

And it doesn’t look like United fans were the only ones who were angry, as Woodward looked fuming when the camera was put on him following Muto’s strike.

Because of this reaction, a few fans took to Twitter to claim that reaction meant that Mourinho was to be sacked, something that doesn’t really seem likely considering the Red Devils went on to win the game.

Here are a few select tweets from fans claiming it was the end of the line for Mourinho following Newcastle’s 2nd strike.

We don’t think they have much of a point following Sanchez’s last minute winner at the end of the game…

I reckon. Saw Woodward’s body language after the second goal. I think Jose is on his way out. — Suave (@Nombhela) October 6, 2018

After the second goal was scored the camera panned over to Ed Woodward the gentleman next to ed Woodward seems to say and even though the camera was shaking and I'm only speculating from lip reading I believed the last word he said was fired.

So is he gone tomorrow???? — Bannamar (@Bannamar1878) October 6, 2018

Look at Ed Woodward's face — Dominic de Otu (@senakruger) October 6, 2018

Ed Woodward face don red — Dr Kaycee (@Anton_kay) October 6, 2018

Woodward looks vexed lol — Handsworth Red (@Kopite_001) October 6, 2018