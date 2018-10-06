Menu

Video: Alexis Sanchez ends goal drought to complete amazing Man United comeback against Newcastle

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal in what seems like forever this evening as he completed Man United’s comeback against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

The home side were 2-0 down going into the last 20 minutes thanks to goals from Muto and Kenedy, but strikes from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial drew Jose Mourinho’s side level.

MORE: Video: Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial combine brilliantly to draw Man United level vs Newcastle

Sanchez then popped up in the 90th minute, as he headed home a cross from the right wing to complete an amazing comeback for the Red Devils.

Here’s a clip of Sanchez’s header. The relief he must’ve felt when that hit the back of the net!

