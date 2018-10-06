Menu

Video: “If it rains in London it is my fault. A bad Brexit deal is my fault.” – Jose Mourinho’s gripping post-match interview after Manchester United comeback to defeat Newcastle

Jose Mourinho couldn’t take himself out of the media spotlight today, you would think a man who was reported to be sacked this weekend by the Mirror Sport would take things slow for once.

But that just doesn’t fit in with Mourinho’s gung-ho character.

Mourinho took aim at all things football and to many viewers surprise – politics, in his post-match interview live on BT Sport.

Check out Mourinho’s post interview with BT Sport’s Des Kelly below:

Mourinho’s job was hanging in the balance heading into this evening’s encounter and some second half heroics led by one-time ‘misfits’ Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have seemingly kept the Portuguese football icon in a job for the time being.

Second half heroics enough to keep Mourinho's United tenure going for now

