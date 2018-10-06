Jose Mourinho couldn’t take himself out of the media spotlight today, you would think a man who was reported to be sacked this weekend by the Mirror Sport would take things slow for once.

But that just doesn’t fit in with Mourinho’s gung-ho character.

Mourinho took aim at all things football and to many viewers surprise – politics, in his post-match interview live on BT Sport.

Check out Mourinho’s post interview with BT Sport’s Des Kelly below:

"This is not about me or the players…this is about the club." "I am 55 years old and this is the first man hunt I have seen in football." ? "If it rains in London it is my fault. A bad Brexit deal is my fault." A FASCINATING Jose Mourinho interview with @DesKellyBTS… pic.twitter.com/bkJj8Yddod — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2018

Mourinho’s job was hanging in the balance heading into this evening’s encounter and some second half heroics led by one-time ‘misfits’ Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have seemingly kept the Portuguese football icon in a job for the time being.