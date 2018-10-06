Video: Juan Mata scores sublime free-kick to give Man United route back into Newcastle clash

Juan Mata scored a superb free-kick for Man United this evening as he gave Jose Mourinho’s side a route back into their clash with Newcastle.

The away side were 2-0 up before Mata’s superb set piece, as both Muto and Kenedy scored in the first 10 minutes to give the Magpies a dream start.

The Spaniard then gave United a lifeline in the second half, as his free kick from the edge of the box was fantastically executed, as it beat Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal.

Here’s a clip of Mata’s strike. An absolute peach of a free-kick!