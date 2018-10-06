Given his experience of going up against current Premier League defenders, Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk can certainly take pride from Glenn Murray’s comments on Saturday.

The Brighton forward appeared on BT Sport’s show with Robbie Savage, and was asked who the toughest defender he has come up against is.

Without really hesitating, the veteran forward went with Van Dijk, and labelled him the ‘standout central defender in the Premier League’.

There is no denying the level of influence and impact that the 27-year-old has had since arriving from Southampton in January, as he has played a huge part in shoring up Liverpool’s defence.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have conceded just three goals in seven Premier League games so far this season, and while the likes of Alisson and Andy Robertson have played a fundamental part in that too, Van Dijk’s marshalling of the backline is key.

Having now found a balance in the side, it remains to be seen if it can take them all the way to major honours this season. Murray certainly believes that he’ll make life difficult for any opposition striker having had first-hand experience of his qualities…