Video: Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial combine brilliantly to draw Man United level vs Newcastle

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
French duo Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba combined brilliantly for Man United this evening to draw them level with Newcastle in their clash at Old Trafford.

The home side were 2-0 down going into the 70th minute, however a free-kick from Juan Mata gave the Red Devils a lifeline, before Martial equalised for Jose Mourinho’s side with around 15 minutes to go.

Martial played the ball into Pogba, whose back-heel found the winger, as he slotted home past Dubravka for United’s second of the match.

Here’s a clip of Martial’s strike, one that we’re sure United fans will be watching back for years to come.

