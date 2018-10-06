Manchester United legend Gary Neville had a scathing response to reports this evening from The Mirror that stated that Jose Mourinho would be sacked as United boss this weekend.

Neville responded to claims Mourinho would be sacked this weekend during his role as a pundit covering Brighton’s match against West Ham United as part of Sky Sports’ Friday Night Football.

Check out video clips of Neville’s attack on the club from these Twitter users below:

Gary Neville on Sky discussing the news Mourinho may be sacked tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/I9wlWk0yxE — THE NORTH REMEMBERS. (@MidKnightGaz) October 5, 2018

It is absolutely essential that everyone at Old Trafford tomorrow evening backs Mourinho to the brim when United face Newcastle.

Neville perfectly summed up the dire situation that Manchester United have found themselves in after a disastrous start to the new season.

See More: Why Michael Carrick will be the key to getting Manchester United’s disastrous season back on track

United have been on a decline since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and the manager of the club can longer be blamed for the team’s shortcomings.