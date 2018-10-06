Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reacted to Alexis Sanchez’s dramatic late winner against Newcastle in spectacular fashion whilst covering the game for BT Sport this evening.

The occasion was monumental today with Jose Mourinho’s role as manager of the Red Devils literally hanging in the balance heading into the tie.

Ferdinand couldn’t contain his excitement when United completed the comeback, coming from 2-0 down to defeat Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle 3-2.

Check out Ferdinand’s reaction to Sanchez’s dramatic late winner below:

Just LOOK at what Man Utd's comeback means to @rioferdy5!!! pic.twitter.com/WiqsXM7gdF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2018

United fans will love Ferdinand’s reaction to the goal and will hope tonight’s second half performance will inspire a turnaround to United’s disastrous start to the season.