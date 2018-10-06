Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has been discussing his client’s future amid ongoing speculation of an exit from Man Utd.

As noted by The Independent, there has been uncertainty hanging over the 25-year-old’s stay at Old Trafford with troubles continuing on and off the pitch with Jose Mourinho, while Barcelona have been linked with a swoop.

In truth, the French international has failed to hit the heady heights that he reached with Juventus and as he displayed with France at the World Cup this past summer.

With that in mind, there is an argument that in order to get the best out of himself on a consistent basis and to enjoy a successful club career, he may well need to move on and away from Mourinho and United to rediscover his best form on a consistent basis and get away from the constant scrutiny in England.

However, there is one major obstacle standing in the way of that happening according to Raiola, and that is the fact that Man Utd have no interest in selling as they don’t consider their midfield maestro to be on the market.

“I prefer not to talk about it,” he’s quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “It’s a very delicate moment as we all know, but Manchester United was very clear with everyone: Pogba is not on the market.”

Usually more than happy to discuss his clients and problems at their current clubs, it’s a surprise that Raiola has opted to remain relatively quiet on the matter while looking to end any speculation or further drama by insisting that Pogba isn’t for sale.

Time will tell whether or not that’s still the stance next year, or if changes are imminent with The Mirror suggesting that Mourinho is on the brink of being sacked.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but what is clear is that a Mourinho exit could have a major impact on what Pogba decides to do as it could give him a much-needed fresh start to ensure he goes on to make his second stint with the Red Devils a success.