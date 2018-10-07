Menu

Video: Aaron Ramsey scores sublime third goal for Arsenal and these fans have a message for the club board

Aaron Ramsey has just scored a sublime flicked goal for Arsenal to finish off another beautiful team move away to Fulham this afternoon.

Both of Alexandre Lacazette’s goals were quality as well, but this counter-attack is truly breathtaking as the likes of Hector Bellerin, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang play their part in tearing Fulham to shreds.

Ramsey then applies the finish with a clever little flick into the far corner, showing his immense intelligence and technique when he’s at his best.

Unsurprisingly, following claims from BBC Sport that Arsenal have pulled out of contract talks with the Welshman, these fans are now urging them to pay him whatever he wants!

Here’s just a few of the tweets doing the rounds right now as Arsenal fans clearly want Ramsey to stay…

