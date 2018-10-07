Menu

Video: Arsenal star hailed for ‘playing like the next Messi’ as he ruins careers all over the place against Fulham

One Arsenal fan has gone as far as to compare Alex Iwobi to Lionel Messi today as he tears things up against Fulham.

The Nigerian attacker has been a joy to watch for the Gunners so far, playing a key part in Alexandre Lacazette’s opening goal.

Iwobi has generally looked hugely improved under Unai Emery this season after a couple of years of making minimal impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Now, however, he looks a confident man ready to take players on and make things happen – with this video below of a filthy nutmeg attracting plenty of attention in particular…

Fans are loving what they’re seeing from Iwobi, with these the best tweets on the youngster’s display so far…

