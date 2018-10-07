Some video clips are doing the rounds on Twitter of Unai Emery all over the place on the touchline during Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Fulham.

The Gunners were on fire today, playing some of the best football they’ve played since Emery replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer.

While Wenger was often a quiet figure on the side of the pitch, Emery is quite the opposite as he makes himself noticed and heard with plenty of gesticulating and barking out orders.

Today, the Spanish tactician also had plenty of goals and fine football to enjoy, with fans loving his passion…

EMERY AFTER EVERY GOAL WE SCORED TODAY pic.twitter.com/kMWmiXpXb6 — DOUGHBOY (@49gunsalute) October 7, 2018

Loved the fact Emery celebrated the fifth goal just as much as he celebrated the first. https://t.co/0Lz6E90gCn — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 7, 2018

Emery’s reactions to the goals today gave me lifeee ??? — Sonali (@SRuggee) October 7, 2018

Love emery on the sidelines haha pure passion lacked that for years ? #FULARS — Ian Henry (@Ian__Henry) October 7, 2018

Unai Emery just oozes passion. — On Me Head Son! (@Danielfloyd1981) October 7, 2018

Unai Emery vs Fulham. Passion ??? pic.twitter.com/giOMZy113l — Arsenal Emerge ??? (@ArsenalEmerge) October 7, 2018