Video: These Arsenal fans loved Unai Emery’s animated touchline antics against Fulham

Arsenal FC
Some video clips are doing the rounds on Twitter of Unai Emery all over the place on the touchline during Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Fulham.

The Gunners were on fire today, playing some of the best football they’ve played since Emery replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer.

While Wenger was often a quiet figure on the side of the pitch, Emery is quite the opposite as he makes himself noticed and heard with plenty of gesticulating and barking out orders.

Today, the Spanish tactician also had plenty of goals and fine football to enjoy, with fans loving his passion…

