‘Wish I had a part time job on that money’ – Arsenal star slammed for missing Fulham game by suspicious Gunners fans

Many Arsenal fans seem pretty suspicious of Mesut Ozil for missing today’s game against Fulham despite claims he has an injury.

The Germany international – perhaps unfairly – has the reputation for disappearing when it matters most, and his recent record of missing games with minor injuries or illnesses is not great.

It seems Ozil is not in good enough shape to even make the bench against Fulham today as Arsenal look to continue some strong recent form under new manager Unai Emery, who has recovered well from a poor start to the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also only on the bench for Arsenal, who have to field something of a makeshift side as Bernd Leno fills in for the injured Petr Cech in goal and youngster Rob Holding is also in ahead of Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira start in a promising-looking midfield, while an in-form Alexandre Lacazette leads the line, with Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming in.

Still, much range is being directed at Ozil, despite reporter James Benge stating the 29-year-old has a back spasm…which seems a fair enough reason to miss a match really…

Ozil out (back spasm), Aubameyang still recovering from illness — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 7, 2018

Ozil missing again I wish I had a part time job on that money #Arsenal — stuart (@stuarth79) October 7, 2018

No Ozil is strange tbh — Kay (@nutmegiwobi) October 7, 2018

I see Ozil #noshow has a cold again ????? — Steve Kyri (@stevekyri) October 7, 2018

Ozil is so lazy ? I love him so much ? — Flacko (@Seyyii_) October 7, 2018

Ozil having his standard day off work — michael oram (@michael_oram01) October 7, 2018

I guess Ozil playing in 2 away games in a row was too much to ask for https://t.co/1ZQ2V7PRTm — #Everyday (@ChizzyVII) October 7, 2018

Love Ozil but he's such a part timer. — Kanesh (@KanoDattani) October 7, 2018

Ozil not play away from home nah? Fucking joke ting — ? (@WizzTheKid) October 7, 2018