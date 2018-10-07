Menu

Arsenal fans have hilarious new chant for summer signing

Arsenal fans seem to have debuted a new chant for summer signing Lucas Torreira in today’s away game against Fulham in the Premier League.

The Uruguay international took some time to get into the starting XI under Unai Emery after joining from Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer, but now seems to be making a real impression.

Torreira is a small but feisty midfield battler, who also has plenty of quality on the ball and a great deal to offer this side.

Fans have taken to him now and even have a quality new chant for him, which is now doing the rounds on Twitter.

According to many on the social media site, the chant is reminiscent of the famous Patrick Vieira chant ‘he comes from Senegal, he plays for Arsenal’, though this one is certainly the more witty of the two.

It seems this one is ‘he comes from Uruguay, he’s only five foot five’.

And to be fair that’s not far off – he’s actually five foot six, according to his Wikipedia page.

