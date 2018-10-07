Menu

Video: Aubameyang-Lacazette bromance blossoms once more as Arsenal duo combine for fourth goal and celebrate together

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have gone 4-1 up away to Fulham this afternoon, with Alexandre Lacazette setting up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a fine goal.

The duo are known for being a deadly combination together on the pitch, and they also seem to genuinely get on brilliantly.

MORE: Arsenal fans have hilarious new chant for summer signing

See in the video below as they combine for Arsenal’s fourth goal this afternoon before celebrating together with the travelling fans.

As well as that, these fans on Twitter are absolutely loving the bromance between the two – and we can’t get enough of it either!

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang