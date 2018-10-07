Video: Aubameyang-Lacazette bromance blossoms once more as Arsenal duo combine for fourth goal and celebrate together

Arsenal have gone 4-1 up away to Fulham this afternoon, with Alexandre Lacazette setting up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a fine goal.

The duo are known for being a deadly combination together on the pitch, and they also seem to genuinely get on brilliantly.

See in the video below as they combine for Arsenal’s fourth goal this afternoon before celebrating together with the travelling fans.

As well as that, these fans on Twitter are absolutely loving the bromance between the two – and we can’t get enough of it either!

Laca and aubameyang bromance >> — Prince Willie (@_willi3) October 7, 2018

Auba & Laca. My new favourite bromance ???#AFC — Dave Shirley (@DaveShirley9) October 7, 2018

I'm here for this bromance between Laca and Auba ? — Wangechi? (@_wangechiE) October 7, 2018

The Auba-Laca bromance is legit ?????? — Andy Bartz (@abartz75) October 7, 2018

I’m loving this Laca/Auba bromance ???? — Tobi Adewuyi (@koyinshowercap) October 7, 2018