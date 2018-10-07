Barcelona could be victims of shock €80M raid from Premier League side for key Blaugrana superstar

Barcelona could be set to be the victims of a shock raid from Premier League side Newcastle for Uruguay forward and key starter Luis Suarez.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Magpies are willing to fork out €80M in order to bring the forward back to the Premier League, and that the club are ready to make Suarez one of the best paid players in the league.

The report also notes that Newcastle are ready to pay the 31-year-old a sum of €21M-a-year, something that’ll see the striker take home around €400k every week, an astonishing amount.

This news will surely be shocking to all fans of Barca and Newcastle, as it isn’t really clear as to whether Rafa Benitez’s side can afford such a high sum.

Suarez has been one of the best forwards on the planet for a number of years now, and seeing him swap the Nou Camp for Newcastle would be a move that is only ever really seen in computer games.

Suarez has been poor so far for the Blaugrana this season, and if Newcastle do miraculously come in with a huge bid for the player, the Spanish giants should bite their hands off at it.

If Suarez does move to Newcastle, it’ll surely be one of the most shocking and surprising moves in history, especially when you consider just how important he is to Ernesto Valverde’s side.