Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw could be an injury doubt for England for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Spain and Croatia.

According to a report published by The Mirror the 23-year-old picked up a knock in United’s sensational 3-2 comeback victory against Newcastle yesterday evening.

Shaw has started seven of United’s first eight Premier League matches this season, Shaw worked hard on individual fitness training this summer to work his way into becoming a mainstay in the Red Devils defence.

United have suffered a disastrous start to the season, Jose Mourinho’s men lie in 8th placed which a world away from what fans would have expected coming into the new campaign.

Shaw, 23, proved his worth to the national team last month in England’s opening Nations League encounter against Spain by providing an assist and seemingly being labelled as a ‘bright spark’ in England’s 2-1 defeat to the Spaniards.

Shaw only returned to the national team setup last month after being left on the fringes for both club and country in the last 18 months.

Gareth Southgate’s men will definitely miss the bombarding runs from left-back that Shaw brings.