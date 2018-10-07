Bristol City host Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate later this afternoon, with both teams aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship. (KO 1330)

Live Streaming Options:

Level on 16 points after 11 games both sides remain just a point outside of the playoffs heading into the weekend’s action. With Sheffield rivals United now occupying top spot in the Championship following victory over Hull yesterday, its now up to the Owls to keep within touching distance of the playoffs.

The Robins are without a league win in four following two defeats and two draws, their last victory coming against league leaders Sheffield United last month.

Despite their recent blip, they’ll be relatively pleased with the start they’ve made and fans will be hoping their side can push on and challenge for a top six spot.

Sheffield Wednesday head into Sunday’s clash following back to back draws against high flying Leeds and West Brom – two cracking results it has to be said – and they’ll be looking to end a run of 14 years without a win at Ashton Gate.

Jos Luhukay’s side are in good form coming into this one – its now one defeat in their last eight games. The Owls are 7/2 to pick up three points which looks a very handy price on the away win all things considered.

Defensively both teams have been poor so far this season. The Robins have let a lead slip in their last two outings while Wednesday are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this season. Both teams to score is 8/11.

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday – Goals in this one?

Four of Sheffield Wednesday’s last five away games have produced over 2.5 goals and it’s 4/5 to happen for a fifth time in six.

Adam Reach has been grabbing the headlines of late with two sublime strikes and the midfielder is 7/2 to score anytime on Sunday.

Meanwhile the hosts will be hoping Andreas Weimann, with five goals to his name already this season, can add to his tally.

The striker is 5/1 to score first.

With nothing to separate the two teams this is a game that could go either way.

The Robins are 5/6 favourites, the draw is available at 13/5 and a Wednesday win is 10/3.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware